US Bancorp DE Has $321,000 Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 80.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

