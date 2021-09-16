US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $107.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.56 and its 200 day moving average is $127.83. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.13 and a 52 week high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%.

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

