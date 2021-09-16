US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,194 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $15,942,000. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 99.2% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 274,520 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 487,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 144,928 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 323.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 134,038 shares during the period. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SQM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 91.11%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

