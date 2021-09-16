Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Receives $35.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

VALN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Valneva in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Valneva during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

VALN opened at $28.95 on Monday. Valneva has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Valneva will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

