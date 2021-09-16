Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 20,368 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $20,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,563 shares of company stock valued at $23,030,536 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $187.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $209.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.33.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.