Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 42,696 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $14,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,754,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,432 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after buying an additional 700,660 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after buying an additional 4,792,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,035,000 after buying an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,975,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,858,000 after acquiring an additional 127,050 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,534 shares of company stock valued at $33,852,311. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLR stock opened at $156.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.41 and a 200-day moving average of $151.13.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

