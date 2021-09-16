Van ECK Associates Corp Has $17.57 Million Stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,812 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.16% of QIAGEN worth $17,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 50.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in QIAGEN during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 11.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 52.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $53.49 on Thursday. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on QGEN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.51.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

