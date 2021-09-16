Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 26,936 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,936 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $13,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $56.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $174.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.