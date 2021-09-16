VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Stake Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 770.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 386,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital lifted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 333.4% in the second quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 739,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,213,000 after buying an additional 569,076 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 940,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after buying an additional 142,682 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 618,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,404,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

EMLC stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

