Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 474.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 58,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 73,835 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 266,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 222,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 187,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $64.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.