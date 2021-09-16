Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 721.4% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $206.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $145.72 and a 52-week high of $209.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.552 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

