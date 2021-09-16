VAULT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,774.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for about $5.29 or 0.00011085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $1,774.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VAULT has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00072906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00122065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.58 or 0.00177150 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.84 or 0.07479234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,723.06 or 0.99957298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.19 or 0.00871722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002783 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,491 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

