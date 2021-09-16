Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.570-$3.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.880 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $344.11.

VEEV stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $301.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.15.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $719,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,928 shares of company stock worth $6,308,735 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

