Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $464 million-$466 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.94 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.570-$3.570 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $344.11.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $300.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,146. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total transaction of $719,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,928 shares of company stock worth $6,308,735 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

