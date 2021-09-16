Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Insider Bonnie H. Anderson Sells 1,900 Shares

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VCYT opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,015,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Veracyte by 32.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,062 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 66.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,289 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,351,000 after purchasing an additional 865,112 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

