Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.530-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.18 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.38.
Shares of VRNT opened at $44.72 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -165.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.
In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.