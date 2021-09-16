Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.530-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.18 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of VRNT opened at $44.72 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -165.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

