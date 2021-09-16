Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,643 shares of company stock worth $3,179,106 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,827,000 after buying an additional 47,698 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 493,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,152,000 after buying an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $221,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 27.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 41,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $257,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.39. 13,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,748. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.02 and a 200 day moving average of $182.12. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.