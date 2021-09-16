Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CKSNF opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

