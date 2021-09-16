VIASPACE Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSPC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VIASPACE Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSPC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the August 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,241,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:VSPC opened at $0.00 on Thursday. VIASPACE has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About VIASPACE
Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for VIASPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIASPACE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.