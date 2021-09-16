VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) PT Raised to $38.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VICI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.37.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.13 on Monday. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.49%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in VICI Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

