Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 69.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,152 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 7.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 53.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 805,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,442,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 145.33 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.