Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $585,000 Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 109.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,649 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,377,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 343,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Kimco Realty by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 80,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.96.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

