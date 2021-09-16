Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 393,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 93,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

Shares of PK stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.