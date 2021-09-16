Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,965,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,060,000 after purchasing an additional 276,938 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,774,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,467,000 after purchasing an additional 752,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,674,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,745,000 after purchasing an additional 94,126 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,383 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIPS opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

