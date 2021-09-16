Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 1,823 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PNM Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,709,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 12.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 98,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,799. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

