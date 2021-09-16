Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 685.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 50,067 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

Shares of VLO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.31. 77,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.