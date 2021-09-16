Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,879 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 12.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,472,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,213,000 after acquiring an additional 726,359 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 45.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 704,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 20.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,441,000 after buying an additional 218,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 17.2% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,144,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,018,000 after purchasing an additional 167,601 shares during the period.

ADC traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.53. 6,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,363. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

