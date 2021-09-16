Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.15. The stock had a trading volume of 169,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day moving average is $68.10. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

