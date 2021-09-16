Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 45.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,009,000 after buying an additional 16,013 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 33.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.69.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $328.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,645. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $337.43. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

