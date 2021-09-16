Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,378 shares during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management comprises 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.17% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terry Considine purchased 76,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.97. 36,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,050. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

