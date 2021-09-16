Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,901 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,568 shares during the period. Imperial Oil comprises 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,041,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,224,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.54.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.13. 14,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,612. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.32 and a beta of 1.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -104.88%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.