Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 640 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $94.32. 34,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $118.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

