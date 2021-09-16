Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $300,532,000 after acquiring an additional 61,750 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 25.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 172,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 23.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,970 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 121,268 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $323.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.56. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.35 and a 1 year high of $324.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a current ratio of 19.39.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $210.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.34 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total transaction of $507,234.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

