Vision Capital Corp Invests $9.66 Million in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Vision Capital Corp acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,661,000. Camden Property Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of Vision Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,586,000 after buying an additional 629,415 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,655,000 after buying an additional 1,948,965 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,664,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,958,000 after buying an additional 323,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,264,000 after buying an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,349,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,347,000 after purchasing an additional 60,880 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,215. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 120.89, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $86.19 and a 1 year high of $154.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

