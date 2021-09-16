Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €45.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VIV. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Vivendi in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.60 ($39.53) price target on Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €33.99 ($39.99).

VIV opened at €31.71 ($37.31) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.20. Vivendi has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a one year high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

