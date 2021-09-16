VIZIO Holding Corp.’s (NYSE:VZIO) Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 21st

VIZIO’s (NYSE:VZIO) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, September 21st. VIZIO had issued 12,250,000 shares in its IPO on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $257,250,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

VZIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Shares of VZIO opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,554,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $177,036.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,753.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VIZIO by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after buying an additional 721,205 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,314,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in VIZIO by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,034,000 after buying an additional 206,800 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,140,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,854,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.