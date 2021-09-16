Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will report earnings per share of $1.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.41. Voya Financial reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $16,171,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $2,412,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in Voya Financial by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 177,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 39,321 shares during the period.

VOYA stock opened at $63.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.44. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average is $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

