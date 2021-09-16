Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WNC shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Wabash National stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.45. 7,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,598. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $722.63 million, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $449.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 213.33%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wabash National by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Wabash National by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

