Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases Shares of 3,034 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 292,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $24,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 589.9% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 398,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,236,000 after purchasing an additional 340,587 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 32.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 196,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,701,022 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,934,000 after purchasing an additional 35,316 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 32.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $85.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average is $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

