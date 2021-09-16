Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of WWNTY stock opened at $33.86 on Thursday. Want Want China has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.5346 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Want Want China’s dividend payout ratio is 52.11%.
Want Want China Company Profile
Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.
Featured Story: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Want Want China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Want Want China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.