Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.23. The company had a trading volume of 121,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

