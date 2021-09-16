Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Lowers Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $16,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,112,543. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.