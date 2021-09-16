Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 400,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,361 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $21,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Aflac by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Aflac by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,202,000 after acquiring an additional 385,598 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 449,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.83. 56,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,309. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. raised their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

