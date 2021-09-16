Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,328 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 88,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in AT&T by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $302,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 28.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,006,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,153 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,716,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $197.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

