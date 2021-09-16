Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.16. Webster Financial reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Shares of WBS opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth $105,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

