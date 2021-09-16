Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRQR) recently:

9/12/2021 – ProQR Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

9/10/2021 – ProQR Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – ProQR Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – ProQR Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – ProQR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

8/9/2021 – ProQR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ProQR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.13. 5,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,985. The company has a market cap of $408.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. On average, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

