Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Down 85.0% in August

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the August 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYI stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $15.98. 51,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,460. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

