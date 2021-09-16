Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Cuts Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,642 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $101,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.19.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,758. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.94. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.45 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

