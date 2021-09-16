Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $113.19 Million Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 166,949 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.62% of Insulet worth $113,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Insulet by 114.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 552,435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 169.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after purchasing an additional 450,706 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,330,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,965,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1,543.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,580,000 after buying an additional 167,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

PODD traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $289.69. 1,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,467. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of -633.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.39 and its 200 day moving average is $274.84. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $213.51 and a 12 month high of $309.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

