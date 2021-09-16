Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $232.80 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,553 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises 1.4% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $232,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total transaction of $6,546,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $27,256,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.38.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $610.05. The stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,397. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $620.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $453.76 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

